Pet of The Week

Seasonable spring week ahead | 3/25 PM

Seasonable start to the week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s
By Alex Searl
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Saturday has been a great day to be outdoors, and Sunday will continue that trend. The low temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 30s. Skies should remain clear all day, so lots of sunshine is expected. Unfortunately, a cool northern wind at 10 to 20 mph will prevent us from warming up above average, but we will still reach the mid 60s as our afternoon highs. Monday will be a similar day to Sunday, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two on Monday, but most of Texoma will remain dry.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, but temperatures will still reach the low 60s in the afternoon. Winds will shift on Wednesday to out of the south, leading to a warming trend to end the week. Wednesday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday’s temperatures will reach the low 70s as our afternoon highs. Thursday will be our next chance at severe weather. We are still over five days out, so specifics are still up in the air. The big thing we will narrow down as we move into next week is the location and hazards, so be sure to check back throughout the week. Friday and Saturday will clear up and temperatures will stay in the 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, so next weekend is looking to be a great one.

Have a great Sunday!

