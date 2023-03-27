BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Effective immediately, Lawton City Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh is resigning from his seat overseeing Ward 6.

In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious health condition.

“I owe the citizens of Lawton 100% effort, and I am unable to meet these expectations as Ward 6 City Councilman while struggling with this illness,” he said.

It’s unclear who will replace Fortenbaugh as Ward 6 council member in the mean time.

