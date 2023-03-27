Expert Connections
Chickasaw Nation bison moving to greener pastures

FILE- Three bison came there from Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge back in the 1920s to start their own herd.
FILE- Three bison came there from Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge back in the 1920s to start their own herd.(KFYR)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KSWO) - Bison at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area are moving to greener pastures within the park.

Officials say the move for the 10 animals is currently planned for next Thursday.

Three bison came there from Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge back in the 1920s to start their own herd.

They’re going to move from one pasture at the park to another.

They say this is for some much needed prairie restoration work but they’ll eventually be able to rotate between the two.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

