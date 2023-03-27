Cool spring weather to start out the workweek | 3/27 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Even though we are less than a week to April, it doesn’t seem entirely like spring as we start out this Monday with feels-like temperatures around freezing and mostly clear skies. Cloud coverage will build throughout the day, though the sun will still be present in some capacity. Winds will breeze out of the northeast & east at 5-15 mph today with high temperatures topping out in the low/mid 60s. For reference, the average high temperature for this time of year should be in the low 70s. Clearer skies return across Texoma as the sun sets this evening.

Not much clouds tonight, so any heat we picked up during the day will radiate off into space by the time we reach early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures waking up on Tuesday will be in the mid/upper 30s. Winds will pick up after midnight, breezing out of the north at 10-20 mph heading into sunrise tomorrow.

An upper-level disturbance moving across the Central Plains tonight will lead to slightly-cooler temperatures tomorrow as most of Texoma doesn’t look to exceed the low 60s for Tuesday afternoon. Sunny skies will remain dominant throughout the entire day. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

The return of southerly winds on Wednesday will kick off a mid/late week warming trend as we will get to the upper 60s that afternoon. Winds will pick up more on Thursday out of the south at 15-25 mph, raising us into the low 70s. Cloudy skies will emerge across the Southern Plains on Thursday due to an influx of moisture. This combined with an approaching upper-level low-pressure trough out west, as well as a dryline/cold front system, will lead to showers and storms firing-up across portions of our viewing area. Right now, models are showing a similar set-up to last week: rain coverage remaining scattered, timeframe lasting from late Thursday through most of the morning on Friday, as well as the potential for a few strong-to-severe storms. That’s really all the details we can give at this moment as there is still some guidance uncertainty, especially considering that some moderate atmospheric capping will be present.

Following the rain on Friday once the upper-level trough moves north of us, wind speeds will be the strongest they will be all week out of the west/southwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. This will warm us up into the low 80s to end off the workweek. These factors will create near-critical and critical fire weather conditions across Western Oklahoma and North Texas.

Another benign & mostly sunny weekend ahead with some warm weather to kick off the first weekend of April as temperatures will cool down to the low/mid 70s on Saturday, warming back up to the low 80s on Sunday.

