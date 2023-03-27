Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cool spring weather to start out the workweek | 3/27 AM

Cool spring weather to start out the workweek | 3/27 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Even though we are less than a week to April, it doesn’t seem entirely like spring as we start out this Monday with feels-like temperatures around freezing and mostly clear skies. Cloud coverage will build throughout the day, though the sun will still be present in some capacity. Winds will breeze out of the northeast & east at 5-15 mph today with high temperatures topping out in the low/mid 60s. For reference, the average high temperature for this time of year should be in the low 70s. Clearer skies return across Texoma as the sun sets this evening.

Not much clouds tonight, so any heat we picked up during the day will radiate off into space by the time we reach early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures waking up on Tuesday will be in the mid/upper 30s. Winds will pick up after midnight, breezing out of the north at 10-20 mph heading into sunrise tomorrow.

An upper-level disturbance moving across the Central Plains tonight will lead to slightly-cooler temperatures tomorrow as most of Texoma doesn’t look to exceed the low 60s for Tuesday afternoon. Sunny skies will remain dominant throughout the entire day. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

The return of southerly winds on Wednesday will kick off a mid/late week warming trend as we will get to the upper 60s that afternoon. Winds will pick up more on Thursday out of the south at 15-25 mph, raising us into the low 70s. Cloudy skies will emerge across the Southern Plains on Thursday due to an influx of moisture. This combined with an approaching upper-level low-pressure trough out west, as well as a dryline/cold front system, will lead to showers and storms firing-up across portions of our viewing area. Right now, models are showing a similar set-up to last week: rain coverage remaining scattered, timeframe lasting from late Thursday through most of the morning on Friday, as well as the potential for a few strong-to-severe storms. That’s really all the details we can give at this moment as there is still some guidance uncertainty, especially considering that some moderate atmospheric capping will be present.

Following the rain on Friday once the upper-level trough moves north of us, wind speeds will be the strongest they will be all week out of the west/southwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. This will warm us up into the low 80s to end off the workweek. These factors will create near-critical and critical fire weather conditions across Western Oklahoma and North Texas.

Another benign & mostly sunny weekend ahead with some warm weather to kick off the first weekend of April as temperatures will cool down to the low/mid 70s on Saturday, warming back up to the low 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Members of a local church got together and decided to dedicate their brand new fellowship hall...
Local church honors member with building dedication
Temperatures in the 60s to begin the week, and another round for severe weather on Thursday
Another chance for severe weather on Thursday | 3/26 PM

Latest News

Temperatures in the 60s to begin the week, and another round for severe weather on Thursday
Another chance for severe weather on Thursday | 3/26 PM
Temperatures in the 60s to begin the week, and another round for severe weather on Thursday
Another chance for severe weather on Thursday | 3/26 PM
Cool spring weather to start out the workweek | 3/27 AM
Cool spring weather to start out the workweek | 3/27 AM
Comfortable week ahead as we continue the trend in the 60s
Comfortable week ahead