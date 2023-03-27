Early morning fire leaves Lawton residence pile of charred debris

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A home is a total loss after it caught fire in Lawton early this morning.

Lawton Fire officials say they were called to the home in the 1200 block of Andrews just after 5 a.m.

They say when crews arrived it was fully involved so, they went on the defensive, protecting surrounding structures from being damaged.

Officials say the roof collapsed while they were there.

After firefighters got it under control, a backhoe from the city helped them expose hit spots.

They say a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.