Highs nearly 20 degrees below normal tomorrow but this cooler weather won’t last long | 3/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be a very quiet weather night. Skies will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds so temperatures will drop into the upper 20s north to low 40s south. A weak cold front will move in but this frontal passage will be dry so no precipitation is expected. Winds will be a bit gusty, out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts up to 35mph.

Thanks to the cooler air overhead, highs tomorrow will only warm into mid 50s north to low 60s south. Winds will still be out of the north but will calm down through the afternoon at10 to 15mph. We’ll see some clouds early on but mostly sunny skies are expected all day long.

As the week goes on temperatures will gradually start to warm. Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with south winds at 10 to 20mph and mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is going to be our third Thursday in a row that we have a chance for severe weather. All hazards look to be possible with large hail, damaging winds, flooding and a few isolated spin-ups. The timing does appear to be late Thursday night into Friday morning so make sure to stay weather aware. The specifics hazards like timing and location of strongest storms will become more clear over the next few days, so check back for updates!

Before the storms roll in, Thursday will see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

Friday is going to be a high fire danger day with low relative humidity and strong south winds present. We’re looking at winds sustained at 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 45mph. High temperatures will soar into the low 80 for all locations. As storms exit, skies will also gradually clear as the day goes on.

Temperatures cool back down to average on Saturday before warming up again on Sunday!

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

