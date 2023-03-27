Expert Connections
Indiahoma hosting run to support schools, fire dept.

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Indiahoma is hosting a 5K, 1 Mile and stroll to support their school and volunteer fire department.

Officials say the event will happen on April 22 at 10 a.m. and will travel down Old Cache Road.

Adults 19 and older can pay $25 to join the fun and proceeds will go towards the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department and Indiahoma schools. Those 18 and younger can run for free.

Go to WeAreIndiahoma.net for more information.

