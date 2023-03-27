Expert Connections
Kiowa Co. crash sends 2 to hospital after trailer comes loose from vehicle

Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Lone Wolf in Kiowa County on Sunday.
Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Lone Wolf in Kiowa County on Sunday.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Lone Wolf in Kiowa County on Sunday.

According to OHP, the two vehicles involved were traveling opposite ways on Highway 9 when a trailer came loose from a Ford F150, crossed the road, and hit a vehicle driven by Kristine Shelton of Granite.

Shelton was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes before being taken to OU Trauma by helicopter.

She was listed in fair condition. Her passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released with minor injuries.

