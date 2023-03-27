Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton dry cleaners goes above and beyond for customer

Nuckolls said her son needed the uniform for school during the week, so she turned to Facebook for help.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business went above and beyond after one of their customers forgot to pick up her order.

Their kindness and the power of social media reunited the woman with her son’s JROTC uniform.

Ashley Nuckolls said she couldn’t be more appreciative of all the help she received from the community. She needed to pick up her son’s uniform from J&S Dry Cleaning and Laundry on Saturday, but didn’t pay attention to their hours.

By the time she made it to the shop they were already closed, and would remain closed Sunday.

She said her son needed the uniform for school during the week, so she turned to Facebook for help. Nuckolls said she was able to make a connection that would save the day.

”A few people commented,” she said. “The owner is a husband and wife, and it was the sister of the wife who responded on my post that I made on the Lawton Grapevine. She called them and said.. she privately messaged me and said that they would call me and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so thankful’.” >

She said the owners came in to the store to give her her son’s uniform for no extra charge and added that they would not accept a tip from her, for their kindness.

Nuckolls said what made the experience even better is the kindness she received online rather than hateful comments. She again wants to thank everyone for all their help.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries

Latest News

Keith and Marie continue to serve in the community following their time at KSWO
KSWO highlights former reporters and current Ft. Sill liaisons
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Tonight is going to be a very quiet weather night but storms are expected by Thursday
Highs nearly 20 degrees below normal tomorrow but this cooler weather won’t last long | 3/27PM
The Lawton Public Library and the Stephens County Historical Society received part of the...
Two local groups join 37 others to get money from Okla. Historical Society