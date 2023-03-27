Lawton dry cleaners goes above and beyond for customer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business went above and beyond after one of their customers forgot to pick up her order.

Their kindness and the power of social media reunited the woman with her son’s JROTC uniform.

Ashley Nuckolls said she couldn’t be more appreciative of all the help she received from the community. She needed to pick up her son’s uniform from J&S Dry Cleaning and Laundry on Saturday, but didn’t pay attention to their hours.

By the time she made it to the shop they were already closed, and would remain closed Sunday.

She said her son needed the uniform for school during the week, so she turned to Facebook for help. Nuckolls said she was able to make a connection that would save the day.

”A few people commented,” she said. “The owner is a husband and wife, and it was the sister of the wife who responded on my post that I made on the Lawton Grapevine. She called them and said.. she privately messaged me and said that they would call me and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so thankful’.” >

She said the owners came in to the store to give her her son’s uniform for no extra charge and added that they would not accept a tip from her, for their kindness.

Nuckolls said what made the experience even better is the kindness she received online rather than hateful comments. She again wants to thank everyone for all their help.

