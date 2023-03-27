Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Mountain View man sent to hospital after rollover wreck

According to OHP, William Shepherd lost control of his vehicle on a county road near Anadarko...
According to OHP, William Shepherd lost control of his vehicle on a county road near Anadarko on Sunday, leaving the roadway and rolling over.(unsplash.com)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A Mountain View man was sent to the hospital after his car rolled over following a wreck near Anadarko.

According to OHP, William Shepherd lost control of his vehicle on a county road near Anadarko on Sunday, leaving the roadway and rolling over.

Troopers say Shepherd was under the influence at the time of the wreck. He was transported to OU Trauma by helicopter and was admitted in fair condition.

