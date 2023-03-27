Expert Connections
New store expected to come to Lawton area

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is expected to get a new store in 2023.

Officials say a full-sized Sephora will be added to the Kohl’s store downtown.

The full-sized Sephora will be 2,500 square foot, and mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.

Kohl’s officials could not say when they plan to open the new stores and say store locations are subject to change.

