OK Dept. of Rehabilitation Services looking for volunteers to help aging Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - OKLAHOMA CITY (March 27, 2023) -- The Oklahoma Aging Advocacy Leadership Academy (OAALA) is accepting applications for 2023.

OAALA providesd free training for people interested in becoming informed volunteer community leaders and advocates for Oklahoma’s aging population.

The six-month course lasts from April to Sept. 2023. Classes typically meet all day Wednesday and Thursday in Oklahoma City, but three sessions will be virtual in 2023 on the following dates (subject to change):

Session 1: April 26 and 27 - Virtual

Session 2: May 24 and 25 – Oklahoma City

Session 3: June 28 and 29- Virtual

Session 4: July 19 and 20 – Oklahoma City

Session 5: August 30 and 31 - Virtual

Session 6: Sept. 27 and 28 – Oklahoma City

Attendance and participation are required for each of the 12 full days.

There is no cost to participate as tuition is covered by sponsors, including (when applicable) lunch, books, resource materials and overnight accommodations for those who qualify. Travel reimbursements may be provided under the State Travel Reimbursement Act.

Officials with the program say applicants should demonstrate a willingness to use “constructive advocacy techniques” to influence social change and a commitment to build communities that include and value all older persons and persons with disabilities.

They should also demonstrate sensitivity to the needs of people and the ability to see things from the point of view of others.

Applications are online and must be received along with a letter of support by April 7, 2023.

For more information or to request a paper application, contact Miranda Kieffer at (405) 209-7054 or Miranda.Kieffer@okdhs.org or call the Oklahoma Human Services CAP main line at (405) 521-2281.

