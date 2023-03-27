Okla. School of the Deaf seeking to teach more people sign language

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma School for the Deaf says they have had 350,000 students attend free online American Sign Language Classes since 2021, but are seeking more.

The ASL I and ASL II classes are pre-recorded and taught by OSD’s ASL Specialist Jolene Reed, who is deaf.

Students complete 8 lessons per course with quizzes after each lesson. The courses are self-paced, which allows students to take class at convenient times and review the lessons as many times as needed to learn the content.

For more information about Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s online ASL classes, visit https://courses.osd.k12.ok.us/.

