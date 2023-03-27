Expert Connections
Okla. Senate approves handicap placards for new mothers

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma senators unanimously approved a bill which would allow new mothers to receive temporary disability parking for six months after giving birth.

If Senate Bill 1070 is signed into law, it would make Oklahoma the first state to offer such a thing.

The new temporary placards would be yellow and for women only, a stark difference to the existing red temporary placards which can be used by any gender.

If it passes, women would have to request the placard by submitting a birth certificate or record of birth, and a valid Oklahoma ID.

They would also be required to pay a ‘minimal fee’ which may be adjusted on an annual basis.

It now heads to the House for a vote.

