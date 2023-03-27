Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A man faces elder abuse and neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.(Houston County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Members of a local church got together and decided to dedicate their brand new fellowship hall...
Local church honors member with building dedication
Temperatures in the 60s to begin the week, and another round for severe weather on Thursday
Another chance for severe weather on Thursday | 3/26 PM

Latest News

People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic agency chief in Ukraine
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Man arrested with assault rifle in theater, police say
The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child