Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

3 students, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a shooting Monday, March 27, 2023.(Metro Nashville PD, Twitter)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and the shooter are dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the private Christian school, and the shooter died after being “engaged by” police

Nashville Fire Department confirmed multiple patients via Twitter. The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor.”

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents, the Associated Press reported.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

Few details on the shooting are available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
Members of a local church got together and decided to dedicate their brand new fellowship hall...
Local church honors member with building dedication

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Shooting at Nashville elementary school
Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Lone Wolf in Kiowa County on Sunday.
Kiowa Co. crash sends 2 to hospital after trailer comes loose from vehicle
Oklahoma aerospace engineers told members of a U.S. House high tech committee that they are...
Oklahomans taking lead in drone technology and advanced air mobility
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death