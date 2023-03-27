Expert Connections
Two local groups join 37 others to get money from Okla. Historical Society

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Southwest Oklahoma groups were part of a list of 39 which received grants from the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The Lawton Public Library and the Stephens County Historical Society received part of the $575,000 which was given out this past year.

“These grant funds continue to empower local communities to collect, preserve and share their history for future generations of Oklahomans with over 150 projects funded to date,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS.

For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.

