Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WATCH: Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect

Burglars got into this, apparently unlocked, vehicle and Crime Stoppers is hoping you can help...
Burglars got into this, apparently unlocked, vehicle and Crime Stoppers is hoping you can help identify them.(Crime Stoppers)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for your help in identifying suspects.

In this surveillance video shared to social media by Crime Stoppers, you can see a person walk up what appears to be an unlocked car, open the door, and reach into their center console.

They say the auto burglary happened in the Ranch Oaks Area last Tuesday.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

You can remain anonymous and you can also submit an anonymous tip on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

The Lawton Public Library and the Stephens County Historical Society received part of the...
Two local groups join 37 others to get money from Okla. Historical Society
If Senate Bill 1070 is signed into law, it would make Oklahoma the first state to offer such a...
Okla. Senate approves handicap placards for new mothers
Officials say the event will happen on April 22 at 10 a.m. and will travel down Old Cache Road.
Indiahoma hosting run to support schools, fire dept.
The ASL I and ASL II classes are pre-recorded and taught by OSD’s ASL Specialist Jolene Reed,...
Okla. School of the Deaf seeking to teach more people sign language