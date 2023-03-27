WATCH: Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for your help in identifying suspects.

In this surveillance video shared to social media by Crime Stoppers, you can see a person walk up what appears to be an unlocked car, open the door, and reach into their center console.

They say the auto burglary happened in the Ranch Oaks Area last Tuesday.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

You can remain anonymous and you can also submit an anonymous tip on their website.

