Ambulance transports patient from LCF

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility for reports of an unresponsive inmate around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing an ambulance leaving the scene with one patient. We have reached out to GEO Group for information on what happened but have not yet heard back.

You can count on your 7News Team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

