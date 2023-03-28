Ambulance transports patient from LCF

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility for reports of an unresponsive inmate around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing an ambulance leaving the scene with one patient. We have reached out to GEO Group for information on what happened but have not yet heard back.

