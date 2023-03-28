Another cool day as sunshine dominates the skies | 3/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Like yesterday, we are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, feels-like temps around and below freezing, and some wind speeds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Unlike yesterday, skies are clear outside and will continue to remain cloud-free throughout the entirety of today. We will reach the mid/upper 40s around lunchtime, then eventually topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight, but by the time we cross over into early tomorrow, clouds will build across portions of Texoma, especially those south of the Red River. Sprinkles and light isolated showers will occasionally pop-up across North Texas throughout the morning tomorrow, but most will remain dry. Lows will fall back down to the mid 30s with nearly-calm winds.

Tons of sunshine tomorrow for Southwest Oklahoma on Wednesday as the return of winds out of the south at 10-15 mph will warm afternoon highs into the mid/upper 60s.

Cloudy skies build back in on Thursday with breezy winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, aiding our warming trend by helping us return to average-like weather with daytime highs in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will return to the forecast on Thursday. Coverage only looks to stay scattered as even though a lot of the necessary ingredients will be in place, capping in the atmosphere will limit storm development and the strong-to-severe potential. That being said, all types of severe weather will be possible if any storms are able to break through the cap. Timing for rain will start sometime in the afternoon/evening on Thursday, and will be on-&-off through the overnight hours. As a cold front swings through Texoma early Friday morning, a wave of showers and storms will pop-up for the eastern half of our viewing area, before clearing out once we approach midday.

Behind the cold front and rain on Friday afternoon, very dry air will funnel in across Texoma with strong winds out of the west/southwest at 20-30 mph and wind gusts as high as 40-45 mph. Along with sunny skies, temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. All of those factors will cause near-critical and critical fire weather conditions to develop. Expect a Red Flag Warning to be issued in the coming days.

Generally sunny skies with some clouds this weekend as we will get back down to the low 70s on Saturday, but warm back up into the 80s on Sunday and even approach the 90s on Monday.

