UPDATE: Details of weekend Marlow shooting released by sheriff

Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.
Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney has released more details in a weekend shooting which left one dead and one in the hospital.

According to McKinney, Dylan Crawford, 19, of Rush Springs was with Cody Dennington, 34, of Marlow when the two got into an argument of some kind.

McKinney said Dennington then shot Crawford in the shoulder with a shotgun before turning the gun on himself.

Crawford was flown to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City and has since been released according to officials. Dennington was pronounced dead at the scene.

