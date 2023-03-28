Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Flyers ‘overwhelmed’ by US travel, industry groups say

An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.
An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.(WFAA / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring break season air travel is in full swing, and the U.S. Travel Association said airports are overwhelmed with the demand.

Officials at Miami International Airport are telling flyers to arrive three hours before a domestic flight.

The usual guidance is two hours.

Still, experts said some potential flyers are avoiding the skies because they are concerned about safety after a series of close calls on runways.

Last year’s meltdowns from weather and failing technology are also fresh in their minds.

According to figures from the Transportation Security Administration, travel this March is about 3% slower than in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Lawton Fire officials say they were called to the home in the 1200 block of Andrews just after...
Early morning fire leaves Lawton residence pile of charred debris
Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Lone Wolf in Kiowa County on Sunday.
Kiowa Co. crash sends 2 to hospital after trailer comes loose from vehicle

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants lit mattresses in detention center protest; fire killed 39