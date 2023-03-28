Former Duncan church secretary charged with embezzlement

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The former secretary of a church in Duncan is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from the congregation.

According to court documents, Disa Schornick is the ex-wife of the former pastor at New Beginnings Family Worship Center and worked as the secretary while he was employed at the church. During that time she had at least partial control over the finances for the church.

After Schornick left the church in May of 2022, new board members began looking at financial records and found the church had a negative bank account amount and other irregularities, according to the documents.

They began to investigate and found approximately $10,000 in charges and checks written to the Schornicks. Some of which had “rent” written in the memo section of the checks, which was part of an agreement, according to statements by the Schornicks given to investigators. But, court docs say there is no written agreement to back up those statements.

Investigators also say the Schornicks said other payments were reimbursements for them spending their own money, but again, police say there is no paperwork to back up the claim.

An arrest warrant has been filed for Disa Schornick for one felony charge of Embezzlement for an amount exceeding $2,500 but less than $15,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.