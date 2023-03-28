Expert Connections
Lawton commission looking for applicants to celebrate ‘Woman of the Year’

The Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women is taking applications until April 28.

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton wants to recognize Comanche County’s “Woman of the Year” and is looking for applicants.



They say the goal is to publicly recognize special women who have contributed to the community’s quality of life.

The nomination should follow the following criteria for consideration:

1.) Nominee must have had an impact on Comanche County through her community service in identifying women’s needs and for her strengthening, promoting, and enriching the quality of life for women.

2.) To consider any job-related service, the service must have been accomplished above and beyond the nominee’s job description/position expectations with an emphasis on volunteerism.

3.) All nominees must be residents of Comanche County.

Up to three recipients will be selected and honored during the City of Lawton Birthday Celebration happening on August 3 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The nomination form can be found at lawtonok.gov and must be received no later than April 28, 2023. For more information, please email 89mcsw@gmail.com.

