Lawton Heritage Association seeking docents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Heritage Association is holding a volunteer meet-and-greet event to discuss their need for docents this weekend.

7News spoke with Abby DeBaca, a Lawton Heritage Association Board of Directors member, about the event and what community members can expect.

The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Mattie Beal home.

DeBaca says the event is the perfect opportunity for community members to meet their team of volunteers, learn what’s expected of them, and ask any questions they may have.

In case you were wondering, a docent is essentially a volunteer tour guide. DeBaca says one of her favorite things about being a docent is connecting with people from across the country and earning a deeper connection with the community.

For more information about the Lawton Heritage Association, you can visit their Facebook page here.

