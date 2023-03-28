Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lexie Walker recognized during Lawton city council meeting

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton took time to recognize First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Lexie was presented with a Mayoral Citation to celebrate Women’s History Month and her being the only female Chief Meteorologist based in Oklahoma.

Thank you Lexie for all you do for the community and 7News!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Nuckolls said her son needed the uniform for school during the week, so she turned to Facebook...
Lawton dry cleaners goes above and beyond for customer
Lawton Fire officials say they were called to the home in the 1200 block of Andrews just after...
Early morning fire leaves Lawton residence pile of charred debris

Latest News

Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Details of weekend Marlow shooting released by sheriff
Maintenance on Hwy 81 is expected to conclude by Thursday, March 30.
Portion of Hwy 81 in Duncan closed for maintenance
The former secretary of a church in Duncan is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly...
Former Duncan church secretary charged with embezzlement
Marie and Justin in the field.
Community Partners: Fort Sill