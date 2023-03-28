Lexie Walker recognized during Lawton city council meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton took time to recognize First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Lexie was presented with a Mayoral Citation to celebrate Women’s History Month and her being the only female Chief Meteorologist based in Oklahoma.

Thank you Lexie for all you do for the community and 7News!

