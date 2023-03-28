Man sentenced in 2020 stabbing death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man convicted of a 2020 stabbing has been sentenced.

In January, Alex Dill pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Charlene Thomas.

According to court documents, in December of 2020, Dill stabbed and killed Thomas before attacking two paramedics.

He’s been sentenced to Life in Prison with all but the first 30 years suspended. The first two years of his suspended sentence will be under supervision of the Department of Corrections.

In addition, he will also undergo mental health treatment while with the Department of Corrections.

