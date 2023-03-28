Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast of North Carolina.(OCEARCH/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTERAS, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A great white shark named Breton has been tracked to the Outer Banks, off the coast of North Carolina.

According to the nonprofit OCEARCH, Breton is a mature male shark that is 13 feet, 3 inches long and weighs about 1,450 pounds. He has been tracked by the organization for more than two years.

Researchers measured and tagged the shark in September 2020 before releasing him back into the ocean.

Currently, Breton has been joined by multiple juvenile sharks in the waters off the Outer Banks. Officials say the abundant region serves as a spring staging area for a variety of species migrating north for the summer.

OCEARCH said its team plans to be in the North Carolina area to monitor the sharks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Nuckolls said her son needed the uniform for school during the week, so she turned to Facebook...
Lawton dry cleaners goes above and beyond for customer
Lawton Fire officials say they were called to the home in the 1200 block of Andrews just after...
Early morning fire leaves Lawton residence pile of charred debris

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul staffer attacked; suspect arrested
Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler...
Man turns $5 scratch-off ticket into $1M lottery jackpot at grocery store
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
40 killed in fire at immigration detention center in Mexico
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter