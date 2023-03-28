Portion of Hwy 81 in Duncan closed for maintenance

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Road work on part of Highway 81 in Duncan continues.

Officials with the City of Duncan say the left lane of the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 81 between Beech Ave and Timbercreek Drive are closed for maintenance.

The lane closures are expected to continue until Thursday, March 30.

City officials are urging drivers to use caution, observe warning signs, and watch for workers.

