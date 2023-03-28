Portion of Hwy 81 in Duncan closed for maintenance

Expert Connections
Maintenance on Hwy 81 is expected to conclude by Thursday, March 30.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Road work on part of Highway 81 in Duncan continues.

Officials with the City of Duncan say the left lane of the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 81 between Beech Ave and Timbercreek Drive are closed for maintenance.

The lane closures are expected to continue until Thursday, March 30.

City officials are urging drivers to use caution, observe warning signs, and watch for workers.

