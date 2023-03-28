Salvation Army of Lawton worried pantries will soon be depleted

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army of Lawton says the need for help has increased so much, they are concerned their food pantries will soon be depleted.

Officials with the Salvation Army are asking the public to help make sure that doesn’t happen.

They say from December of 2021 through February of 2022 they provided 98 food boxes to those in need. During the same period from 2022 to 2023, they provided 448.

Items such as peanut butter, one-pound bags of beans, canned items, canned meats, vegetables and fruits, and bags of rice are used daily.

The Salvation Army encourages other churches and organizations to have food drives to help provide food for the pantry.

If you want to help, you can donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off at 1306 SW E Avenue or at their Thrift Store located at 1404 SW E Ave.

Monetary gifts are accepted at any of our Lawton offices, by calling 800-SAL-ARMY and at www.SalvationArmyLawton.org.

