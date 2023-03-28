Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school

Shocking video shows the ceiling of the school building being ripped off by strong winds.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (Gray News) – A security camera at a high school in Mississippi caught the moment a tornado hit the campus.

Sam Strickland, the IT director for the Amory School District, posted the video on social media.

Despite the damage seen on camera, Strickland said he didn’t want to give parents and students the false impression that the whole school was damaged or destroyed.

Strong storms swept through Mississippi Friday, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people, according to officials. Dozens of other people were injured.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Nuckolls said her son needed the uniform for school during the week, so she turned to Facebook...
Lawton dry cleaners goes above and beyond for customer
Lawton Fire officials say they were called to the home in the 1200 block of Andrews just after...
Early morning fire leaves Lawton residence pile of charred debris

Latest News

The NTSB’s preliminary report doesn’t list a cause for the crash or assign blame. The...
Report: Student was landing when 2 small planes collided
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Lexie Walker received a citation for her service to the community at Tuesday's city council...
Lexie Walker recognized during Lawton city council meeting
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders