Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

State Superintendent visits Lawton school

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters was in Lawton visiting Trinity Christian Academy Tuesday morning.

Aside from getting teacher feedback, he’s been working to pass a school choice plan which would allow a parent to use vouchers as payment at a private, charter, or even home school.

“That money should also follow them whether they go to a private Christian school or whether they home-school the child, all of this money is ultimately the taxpayers’ dollars that they are paying into the education of their children so it should follow their decision making, this is how we can get Oklahoma to be top 10 in education,” said Walters.

Walters said he got to meet several parents at Trinity Christian Academy, who told them the school changed their kids’ lives.

“Every parent deserves that opportunity for their kids, we have to pass School Choice for every parent right now, it needs to be for every parent, it needs to be universal so that every parent has an opportunity for a life-changing experience like so many of the kids are getting here,” he said.

One of those parents is Cartessa Smith, who has 3 children at the school.

Two of her kids have special needs and she said she has seen tremendous improvement since they began attending the school.

“I was really looking for a better opportunity for them to grow to prosper and I knew that the environment was going to have to be special, I knew it was going to have to be unique,” said Smith.

Smith believes everyone who wants a quality education for their child should have access to it regardless of the price.

“So people need to know exactly what they’re missing out on, exactly how much their life can improve in regards to the choices of education they can have for their children,” she said.

Those against the bill said this would divert funding away from public schools, and their students, while tax dollars go toward the private religious education of a few.

Principal Shelly McKee said regardless, teachers and parents all have a common goal.

“That’s for students to be successful and to thrive and so I believe that it’s important for us to be here as a Christian school as an option,” said McKee.

Currently, there is still ongoing discussion about the bill. The House has passed the School Choice Bill and is waiting to be passed by the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area
Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Details of weekend Marlow shooting released by sheriff
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
The former secretary of a church in Duncan is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly...
Former Duncan church secretary charged with embezzlement
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting

Latest News

Comanche Nation Public Relations Officer Sarae Ticeahkie
Former KSWO reporter continues sharing Native American stories
With the quiet weather conditions that are expected, temperatures walking out the door will be...
Tomorrows forecast: heat in the morning, afternoon A.C. | 3/28PM
The State Superintendent of Education, Ryan Walters, spent the morning visiting schools in...
Ryan Walters visits Lawton school
Emergency crews were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility for reports of an unresponsive...
Ambulance transports patient from LCF