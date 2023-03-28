Tomorrows forecast: heat in the morning, afternoon A.C. | 3/28PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight will be clear and calm with winds returning out of the southeast by daybreak. With the quiet weather conditions that are expected, temperatures walking out the door will be in the mid 30s. Tomorrow is going to be one of those days where you’ll need the heat in the morning with afternoon A.C. Skies all day long will be mostly sunny with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

We’ll see an active weather pattern Thursday and Friday with the possibility of severe storms and high fire danger concerns. Let’s talk about the severe weather first. The threat remains “conditional”. What does that mean? The environment is favorable so the chance is on the table but there is also a very real possibility that we could see little to no storm coverage.

Thursday outside of showers and storms will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the upper 30s are expected. Storm coverage will be very isolated. The biggest hazard will be large hail but if we do see one or a couple supercell like storms, they will rapidly intensify posing a potential risk of tornadoes.

We’ll be sandwiched between high and low pressure which will tighten the pressure gradient across Texoma. A tight pressure gradient means we’ll see a wicked windy Friday. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 20 to 30mph with gusts in the low 50s. The strong winds and extremely dry air mass overhead with relative humidity values as low as 10 percent will contribute to critical fire danger for western counties of southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.

High temperatures will cool off into the low 70s by Saturday afternoon with elevated fire danger concerns still present. North to south light winds all day long at 5 to 15mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds.

The warm weather returns on Sunday with highs soaring into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds during the afternoon with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Fire danger will stay near critical from Sunday onward into the middle of next week. This threat is all due to high temperatures over 80 degrees, breezy south winds and low relative humidity overhead.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.