Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Biden hosts White House event recognizing Greek Independence Day

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to host a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day.

In a proclamation signed Friday, Biden called the day a celebration of democracy for Greece and the United States.

He marked 202 years of friendship between the modern Hellenic Republic and the U.S. and called on a recommitment to standing up for the rights, equality and dignity of all people.

“Today, we honor the heroism of Greek revolutionaries who fought for their independence more than two centuries ago and celebrate the sacred idea that has always bound our great nations together:  that ‘we the people’ hold the power to shape our own destinies,” he stated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Details of weekend Marlow shooting released by sheriff
The former secretary of a church in Duncan is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly...
Former Duncan church secretary charged with embezzlement
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Emergency crews were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility for reports of an unresponsive...
Ambulance transports patient from LCF
Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area

Latest News

‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
Victims remembered, police praised in response to Nashville shooting
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
LIVE: Biden hosts Greek Independence Day reception