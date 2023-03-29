Career readiness conference held in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In collaboration with Duncan Regional Hospital, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, and Exploring Healthcare Career Opportunities, Cameron University held a Prepared for Success career-ready conference.

It took place Wednesday morning at Cameron’s Duncan campus and was focused on teaching junior and senior high school students and current Cameron students about specific career pathways.

They rotated between four different sessions during the event, which included strategies for success and funding for college sessions, a panel discussion about employability skills, and a specialized session for the specific field students chose.

An official with Duncan Regional Hospital said the event allows students to have a more in depth conversation about various aspects of their chosen careers, not just the good things.

“You know, we always tend to see the good things that we are interested in in a career, but we don’t see the negatives and so being able to see that full picture of what that career could look like is important and I think this is an opportunity for students to do that,” DRH Health Careers Adviser Lesa Hefner said.

Hefner said listening to students engage in discussion and dissect the different aspects to different career fields is her favorite part about the event.

Additionally, she said that this conference greatly impacts smaller communities and lets students see that there are attainable opportunities near their hometown.

