Lawton City Council: Sewer line improvements and community recognition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tueday’s city council meeting had something for everyone.

Mayor Stan Booker issued a proclamation for week of the Young Child, and children from the Comanche Academy Charter school said the pledge of allegiance in the Comanche Language.

Jerry Nottingham was recognized as citizen of the month, and our own Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker was recognized for Women’s History Month.

The council also took a moment to say a few words about Sean Fortenbaugh, who suddenly resigned as Ward 6 councilmen Monday.

“I’d like to thank Sean for his work ethic and the time that’s he’s invested into the betterment of our city and the lives of the citizens of Lawton,” said councilmen Randy Warren.

“Hope for healing, not only for him but for his family,” Linda Chapman said. “We’re really gonna miss him up here because he offered so much every single time and had the life of the city in his heart.”

The council approved putting certain properties on the dangerous and dilapidated list to be demolished. They also discussed the need for a future meeting to decide how extra community improvement project funds should be spent.

One of the biggest moments of the meeting involved the approval of water main and sewer line improvements. Rusty Whisenhunt explained the importance of the project.

“The water lines and sewer lines are very old within Lawton,” the public utilities director said. “We have very aggressive soils that causes problems with both water and sewer lines. Growth within Lawton predominately occurred in the 50′s, 60′s and early 70′s, and at that time the water used for the water and sewer lines was of less quality and had very short life.”

The newly approved plan will allocate eight to 16 million dollars a year to line replacement.

Whisenhunt said while not all lines will get fixed right away, he plans to get the work started as soon as possible.

The council plans to hold at least one more public hearing for community members to voice what they think community improvement project funds should be spent on.

Councilmember Chapman was a big proponent for making sure people knew about public hearings before they happen.

A date for that meeting has not been set yet.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.