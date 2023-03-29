OKC VA releases tribute to WWII vet who joined the Army at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A World War II vet from Rocky, Oklahoma, who took his oath at Fort Sill, passed away on Tuesday at the Oklahoma City VA Center.

97-year-old Lt. Jim London lived an incredible life including landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy, earning the title as one of the “Iron Men of Metz” and fighting in the Battle of the Bulge alongside General George S. Patton.

“It’s not hard to remember the events of something that significant because you’re scared to death,” Lt. London said when asked what he remembered from 1944 before his death.

London passed away at 12:40 on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Center said according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 167,284 World War II veterans are still alive, and we are losing 180 of them every day.

