Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OKC VA releases tribute to WWII vet who joined the Army at Fort Sill

James H. London- 1945, waiting for the return of his older brother, Jack. He, (Jack) was just...
James H. London- 1945, waiting for the return of his older brother, Jack. He, (Jack) was just released from a German Prison Camp.(OKC VA)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A World War II vet from Rocky, Oklahoma, who took his oath at Fort Sill, passed away on Tuesday at the Oklahoma City VA Center.

97-year-old Lt. Jim London lived an incredible life including landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy, earning the title as one of the “Iron Men of Metz” and fighting in the Battle of the Bulge alongside General George S. Patton.

“It’s not hard to remember the events of something that significant because you’re scared to death,” Lt. London said when asked what he remembered from 1944 before his death.

London passed away at 12:40 on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Center said according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 167,284 World War II veterans are still alive, and we are losing 180 of them every day.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Details of weekend Marlow shooting released by sheriff
The former secretary of a church in Duncan is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly...
Former Duncan church secretary charged with embezzlement
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Emergency crews were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility for reports of an unresponsive...
Ambulance transports patient from LCF
Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area

Latest News

The winning artist will have their work displayed in the Cannon Tunnel at the Capitol.
Rep. Tom Cole announces start of annual high school art competition
The AERO Oklahoma expo is an annual event at the State Capitol, where many attendees including...
AAFB Airmen attend AERO OK at state capitol
Drums represent life, Osage artists say
Drums represent life, Osage artists say
Drums represent life, Osage artists say
Drums represent life, Osage artists say