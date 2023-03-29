Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police looking for teens accused of hitting homeless man in head with bat, stealing his belongings

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday...
According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Police in Ohio are looking for two suspects who they said hit a homeless man with a bat and stole his belongings.

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.

Police said the two suspects, who they believe are between 14 and 16 years old, came up from behind the victim and hit him over the head twice with a bat or a stick. The suspects then stole the victim’s belongings and ran away.

Police said the man suffered a “serious injury” to his head but refused to go to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to text or call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Details of weekend Marlow shooting released by sheriff
The former secretary of a church in Duncan is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly...
Former Duncan church secretary charged with embezzlement
In his resignation letter to city council, he said the sudden departure is due to a serious...
BREAKING: Lawton City Councilmen suddenly resigns
Emergency crews were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility for reports of an unresponsive...
Ambulance transports patient from LCF
Customers will be able to get assortments of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.
New store expected to come to Lawton area

Latest News

FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
FILE - Debris is strewn around tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork,...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes may target Midwest, South
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
In his remarks to start the democracy summit, Biden commented on how democracy must be...
'Democracy is hard work:' Biden starts democracy summit
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned hiatus from case