Rep. Tom Cole announces start of annual high school art competition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High school students can submit art entries to Congressman Tom Cole for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The nationwide competition allow students interested in the arts and looking for opportunities to showcase their talent to have their art hung in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

The winning artist will have their work displayed in the Cannon Tunnel at the Capitol.

All entries are accepted at one of Congressman Cole’s district offices or the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. The addresses for Cole’s offices are listed below:

Norman Office

2424 Springer Drive, Suite 201

(405) 329-6500

Lawton Office

711 SW D Avenue, Suite 201

(580) 357-2131

Ada Office

100 East 13th Street, Suite 213

(580) 436-5475

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce

410 West Main

(580) 223-7765

The official entry form and contest rules are available here. For other questions about the competition, please contact Debra Grogis at (405) 329-6500.

