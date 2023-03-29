Expert Connections
Vietnam Vets recognized by two local groups

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday is National Vietnam Veterans Day and a special event was held to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

The commemoration was held at the Lawton Farmers Market, and was put together by the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache organization and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Every Vietnam Veteran in attendance was called and recognized for their services.

Also honored were the surviving spouses of those who could not be in attendance.

Organizers for the event say holding these ceremonies is vital, to pay tribute to a generation of service members who were not honored during their time.

“We owe it to them to try and do that,” Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Kristopher Killsfirst said. “If you look behind us, many of these men, this is their first time being recognized, and they come with their families, and its important, because their families are proud of them and supportive of them for all these years, and that’s why we try to do this.”

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the date the last combat troops left South Vietnam.

