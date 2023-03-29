Expert Connections
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Parent Support Playground ribbon cutting

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about their upcoming ribbon cutting, a newcomer’s spouse orientation, and the return of bass tournaments at LETRA.

At 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, at 2869 Craig Road on Fort Sill, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Parent Support Playground will occur. In addition to its overall accessibility, the new playground will also have a sensory room for children who fall on the spectrum.

Are you new to Fort Sill and unsure about what is offered on post? Then the Newcomer’s Spouse Orientation is the perfect event for you! The orientation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, and include a bus tour of the installation.

With the summer quickly approaching, bass tournaments are returning to LETRA! The year’s first tournament will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Each boat is allowed to weigh a total of five fish, with all tournaments limited to two anglers per boat. Registration is required and can be done online prior to or on the day of the event.

The cost to participate is $25, or $35 if you wish to be included in the Biggest Bass Competition. It is open to the public, but you need an Oklahoma State Fishing License.

If you do not have a fishing license, you can obtain one at Walmart, Academy, or online.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill and how to register for these events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

