Pet of The Week

70th ANNIVERSARY: Dan Threlkeld sends message to KSWO

Thank you Dan for sending us this special message!
Thank you Dan for sending us this special message!(Dan Threlkeld)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As KSWO continues to celebrate 70 years on the air, we have reached out to many former on-air talent members to hear from them. On Thursday, one of them reached out to us.

KTUL Chief Meteorologis Dan Threlkeld began his career with us, like so many we have heard from through the month of March.

Read Dan’s message to KSWO below:

“Wanted to wish everyone at KSWO-TV a big Happy Anniversary. I have great memories of SW Oklahoma and especially Lawton. It was my first television station and I learned so much. The chance to shoot, report, edit, anchor, and do weather was a fantastic opportunity for a young person. Loved it so much and it started a path I am still on. Hope everyone there knows you are making a difference. Enjoy this time in your life because years from now you will look back and have some great memories of your time at KSWO-TV.

Picture attached is from (around) 1980 working on my weather maps for the weekend weather. No computer graphics, but magnetic numbers on a map and we drew fronts on with a marker. Old school baby!”

Thank you Dan for sending us this special message!

