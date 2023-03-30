Expert Connections
70th Anniversary: Remembering KSWO's first female reporter/anchor

By Haley Wilson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we’re wrapping up Women’s History Month and our 70th anniversary coverage, we want to tell you about Lisa John. She was the first reporter/anchor at KSWO. Her sister, Ellen John, says she started in the 1970′s.

Unfortunately, Lisa tragically passed away in the 90′s, so we spoke with down with Ellen to learn about Lisa’s time at KSWO.

