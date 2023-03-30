Altus civic leader gets Distinguished Public Service award from Air Force

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man was recognized earlier this month for his dedication to the community and relationship with Altus Air Force Base.

Dr. Joe Leverett received the Distinguished Public Service Award at Andrews Air Force Base on March 9.

Leverett was appointed by the Secretary of the Air Force for the Air and Space Force Civic Leader program in 2011 to act as an advocate and advisor on how to best accomplish the Air Force’s mission within his local area.

“I am greatly honored and humbled to be presented the Distinguished Public Service Award,” said Leverett. “While I was given the award, it is a reflection of the entire Altus community. It is great to see that the Air Force recognizes our efforts to support our base, our Airmen and our mission.”

Leverett has served as a facilitator between Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma and the surrounding community. His role as chairman of the Altus MAC includes supporting Airmen and families as well as advocating for military infrastructure initiatives.

