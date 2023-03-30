City of Lawton preparing to demolish old police station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has taken a major step towards the demolition of the old Lawton Police Station.

A contract has been awarded to K&M Dirt Services to demolish the building on 4th street.

Crews are expected to begin preparing the building for the demolition on Monday, making sure all utilities are disconnected and debris is cleaned.

Then, demolition is set to take place within 90 days of April 3.

The site will then be graded and sodded and remain a vacant lot owned by the city.

