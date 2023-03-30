Cyril teacher celebrates 50 years

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff and students at Cyril Elementary celebrated a longtime teacher on Thursday.

A surprise celebration was held for Becky Thompson, who is celebrating her 50th year of teaching.

She started her storied career as a kindergarten teacher and speech therapist and is currently teaching 3rd grade.

All of her years in education have been in Cyril schools, and she’s even taught ten of Cyril’s current staff members!

Congratulations Mrs. Thompson!

