Early voting begins across Oklahoma for municipal elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters across Oklahoma can head to their local election boards Thursday and Friday for early voting.

This time, voters will be headed to the polls to vote on nearly 50 races across southwest Oklahoma.

Voters across the area will be electing new mayors, council members and school board members. There are also a few propositions including two in Elgin, two in Gotebo and one for Fox Public Schools which includes some voters in Stephens County.

Voting day will be April 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your regular voting location.

For more information or to find out what elections you are eligible to vote in go to the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

Below is a full list of elections across southwest Oklahoma (note: some races are listed in two different counties due to borders of towns and school districts crossing county lines).

COMANCHE

CEMENT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

STEVE PELZER

KAREN GLASS

CITY OF CACHE

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 2

MANDY MARTINE-RALSTON

KENNETH LYON

PHYLLIS MYERS

TOWN OF CHATTANOOGA

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

RUSSELL LOFTIN

WILLIAM HARPER

ALVIE CLABORN

CITY OF ELGIN

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 4

CHRIS MARTINI

TRAVIS BENNETT

PROPOSITION NO. 1

PROPOSITION NO. 2

TOWN OF FLETCHER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

JAROD IGO

KEVIN L. HUTCHESON

BARBARA WILSON

KIM HYNEMAN

STEVE BENTLEY

JOHN MONROE

ROSS A COX

CITY OF GERONIMO

MAYOR

LESLEY MALLOW

CLAUDIA COOSEWOON

TOWN OF INDIAHOMA

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

DON PROBST

BOBBY E. SORRELLS

STACIE CHIBITTY

TOWN OF STERLING

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

DALE WINKLER

CHARLES PUCCIO

VICKY BYRD

RALPH LEE EDDY

FLOWER MOUND PUBLIC SCHOOL

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 2

KAYLEE SMITH

KATHY PLUNK

STERLING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

JEFFREY MILAM

JOHN BUDD

GERONIMO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

LISA RUSH

BOBBY SCARFONE

CHATTANOOGA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

BRYAN BUCHWALD

BRANDON COLLINS

EMPIRE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

JERRY THOMAS WHATLEY

SUSAN KAY DRESSER

COTTON

GERONIMO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

LISA RUSH

BOBBY SCARFONE

CHATTANOOGA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

BRYAN BUCHWALD

BRANDON COLLINS

EMPIRE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

JERRY THOMAS WHATLEY

SUSAN KAY DRESSER

GRANDFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

YESSICA RODRIGUEZ

JEREMY WOOD

HARMON

CITY OF HOLLIS

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 1

NEGILLA Y. CROWDER

DARRELL HANKS

JACKSON

TOWN OF BLAIR

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, OFFICE NO. 2 (Unexpired Term)

NIKI GRAUMANN

LIZ McGREGOR

ALTUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 2 (Unexpired Term)

MELISSA CHAVEZ

ANGELA CORONADO

JEFFERSON

TOWN OF RYAN

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

STEPHEN L DYER

TERRY GRANTHAM

DAVID JACKSON

CITY OF WAURIKA

COUNCILMEMBER - COMMISSIONER, POSITION NO. 5

JAMES TERRY

JANA GAINES

RINGLING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

BRIAN THOMPSON

T. J. NEBLE

KIOWA

TOWN OF GOTEBO

PROPOSITION NO. 1

PROPOSITION NO. 2

TOWN OF MOUNTAIN VIEW

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SUSIAN McALISTER

LEON HOBBS

EVELYN MAYNARD

SCOTT SMITH

SIDNEY FISCHER

CITY OF SNYDER

MAYOR

RODNEY BARTLETT

CRISTINA HARWELL-STAPLETON

CLIFFORD BARNARD

STEPHENS

FOX PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

STERLING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

JEFFREY MILAM

JOHN BUDD

ELMORE CITY-PERNELL SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

DAVID DELLIN

CARL STEVENS

RINGLING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

BRIAN THOMPSON

T. J. NEBLE

CITY OF COMANCHE

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER WARD NO. 3

GREG MORGAN

SHARON K ROUNDS

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER AT-LARGE

DENNIS McQUINN

BRAYDEN HARRIS

KEITH HAMPTON

TOWN OF VELMA

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

JUSTIN TUGMON

JIMMIE CASTOR

JESSICA BRYANT

DENNIS DICKERSON

DUNCAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

ERIC DAVIS

TAYLOR STRONG

VELMA-ALMA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 1 (Unexpired Term)

CHANCE JENKINS

JASON BARTLING

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

B.J. CHAPMAN

KYLE FIRESTONE

EMPIRE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

JERRY THOMAS WHATLEY

SUSAN KAY DRESSER

MARLOW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

LARRY R. JOHNSON II

CHRIS SHELBY

TILLMAN

TOWN OF CHATTANOOGA

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

RUSSELL LOFTIN

WILLIAM HARPER

ALVIE CLABORN

CHATTANOOGA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

BRYAN BUCHWALD

BRANDON COLLINS

CITY OF GRANDFIELD

MAYOR

PAULA SCHOONOVER

KENT KINZER

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 1 (Unexpired Term)

JEFFREY EWTON

JOSEPH McCULLOUGH

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 2

JAMES JACKSON JR

JOHN NARAMOR

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 4

BONNIE L. KIELTY

KENDA DEAN

TOWN OF TIPTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, OFFICE NO. 1

EVAN STEVENS

LINDA F. WOOD

FREDERICK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

TRENTON MEFFORD

VINSON N. ORR

GRANDFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

YESSICA RODRIGUEZ

JEREMY WOOD

TIPTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

CAITLYN WARD

GREG NUNLEY

