Extreme fire danger advisory and tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use caution as we face some of the strongest fire weather we’ve seen all year.

The high fire danger will begin on Friday and last for the next week.

The Deputy Chief of Oklahoma Forestry Services said these conditions can easily ignite and spread a fire hard to combat.

“The weather is going to present significant challenges, a dry line will be penetrating into Oklahoma, and with that, we’ll expect above normal temperature and then very dry air,” said Daily.

Cox’s Store Fire Chief Collin Langford recommends staying away from any activities that could start a fire.

“Dragging chains on their vehicles, welding, any kind of electrical arcing, high winds with the power lines,” said Langford.

Langford said the recent increase in the rain could help but people should still use caution.

“We’ve been blessed over here in the Eastern part of Comanche County and a little bit further to the east, so we’re hoping to not have anything as bad in our direction,” said Langford.

He said should a wildfire occur they recommend dialing 911 immediately, avoiding the area, and honoring any evacuation orders so they can do their job effectively.

Daily said we have been lucky so far this year in comparison to the past years.

“We just pray that our citizens are not complacent and they are very mindful of the fire danger tomorrow and again avoid those activities that may spark a wildfire,” he said.

