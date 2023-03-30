Expert Connections
Former KSWO medical reporter continues to serve community as hospital marketing director

Community Partner: CCMH
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we continue to celebrate our 70 years of being on air here at KSWO, there have been several employees who continue to work with us as community partners. One says she left part of herself with KSWO.

Nicole Jolly was the station’s first medical reporter on Medwatch 7. She joined 7News in 1994, and shared Lawton’s stories for 12 years before moving to Comanche County Memorial Hospital as its marketing director.

“Lawton has always been home, and I grew up here. Went to elementary school, high school, attended Cameron, and graduated from Cameron University. Actually worked at channel 7 while I was getting my degree. It just felt right and I loved what I was doing at channel 7,” said Jolly.

Nicole said she now gets to work alongside some of the same physicians she used to interview for Medwatch.

Jolly said, “It’s really funny how the universe works because I’ve come full circle. I’m now the marketing director at CCMH, we’re still doing Medwatch, it’s still valid, it’s still important.”

Throughout her time at CCMH, Nicole said the relationship between the hospital and KSWO has been essential.

“You guys are doing a service to the community. We’re doing a service to the community, and we’ve had a partnership that has lasted over 25 years. I think that is so important for the Lawton/Ft. Sill area, and our surrounding towns,” Jolly said.

