‘I’m part of the family’: former KSWO employee reflects on journey after station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we highlight previous KSWO employees who have stayed within the community, it’s important to note that not all of them came from the news department.

Teresa Abram started at KSWO in 1983, and worked in creative services for five years. Later she took her skills to Great Plains Technology Center as the marketing director.

“That was a tremendous learning experience for me was to develop and build those mutually beneficial relationships,” Abram said.

During her time at the station Abram says she appreciated the effort KSWO put in for her to grow.

“Just like I want to leave this place a better place, I feel like KSWO does the same thing with their people. They get great people and any employer wants their staff to grow, flourish, and thrive and that’s what happens,” said Abram. “They come to work at KSWO and then they grow, and they outgrow it. But there’s somebody waiting in the wings, waiting to come in so they can grow, and thrive.”

Even though Teresa has moved on to a different position, the relationships that she made will continue to stay.

Abram said, “I’ve maintained a wonderful working relationship all these years. I doubt there’s anybody left out there that worked with me, but we’ve all moved on. Even when I meet a new reporter and they find out that I’m an alumnus it’s like this fraternity, this sorority that I’m part of the family, I’m just part of the extended family.”

